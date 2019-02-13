Betfair takes viewers inside players' minds for 'Play smart' push

Leo Burnett London’s new campaign for Betfair draws parallels between how professional footballers anticipate play and the way punters measure odds.

The agency was able to work with 12 top footballers due to access obtained as part of Betfair’s sponsorship of three clubs.

"Play smart", comprising three online films, is an evolution of Betfair’s previous campaign, "Where gut instinct meets smarts".

Stephen Mault, brand director at Betfair, said: "The creative positions the brand as the destination for the smart bettor, while building association between the brand and our high-profile partners [Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus]."

One film shows Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang testing teammate Bernd Leno, from whose perspective the viewer sees the move play out.

The campaign will be supported on social channels including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter with a series of tactical shorter edits designed to drive viewers to watch the three club films.

The film featuring FC Barcelona’s attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho was turned into a TV ad for Spanish and Brazilian markets and premiered on 12 February.

Liam Hopkins, board account director at Leo Burnett London, said: "Betfair have managed to navigate a whole series of parameters to deliver a pioneering campaign in under one hour for each club shoot."

The work was written by Liane Dowling, art directed by Gareth Butters and directed by Ben Jones through Tangerine. MediaCom planned and bought UK media.