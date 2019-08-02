Betfair taps Clive Owen to promote Exchange offering

Betfair has enlisted actor Clive Owen to create a series of films that use everyday situations as analogies of how the bookmaker's Exchange offering works.

The campaign, created by Leo Burnett London, shows Owen explaining features of the Betfair Exchange, such as setting your own odds or "back and lay" betting.

There are 40 online films that will run across social and digital platforms. Activity will also run across TV, print, radio and out-of-home. It will be supported by an online hub that aims to educate people on how Betfair Exchange works.

The work was written by Blake Waters, art directed by Steve Robertson and directed by Martin Werner through Academy. Media planning and buying is handled by MediaCom.

Stephen Mault, brand director at Betfair, said: "Betfair’s heritage lies in the Exchange and we are excited to be launching this fully integrated campaign to promote the product.

"There is a perception that the Exchange can be complicated, and the aim of this campaign is to debunk those myths and demonstrate the unique benefits that the Exchange offers."