Betway reviews advertising after split with Above & Beyond

A Betway ad created by Above & Beyond

The review is going through AAR and a new agency will start in summer 2018 on a long-term, multi-million pound contract. The appointed shop will be responsible for launching a global campaign in 2019 to support Betway’s growth into new markets.

Betway also launched a media agency review in November, ending its partnership with Starcom in the UK. That process is also being handled by AAR.

Over the past seven years Above & Beyond has created work for the gambling company such as the "For the love of the game" campaign.

Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman said: "We enjoyed working with Above & Beyond for seven years, experiencing the excitement of Betway's formative years and our subsequent stellar growth as a brand.

"The partnership led to some of the gambling industry’s most defining work. However, the relationship has reached its natural conclusion. Our businesses have gone through much change, which makes it a good time for us to part ways on great terms."

Betway’s business includes online sports betting, casino, bingo and poker in multiple markets. The brand is also the official partner of Premier League football club West Ham United.