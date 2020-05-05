Beyond Collective brings forward opening of social media agency

The Beyond Collective has brought forward the launch of a dedicated social media agency as it has noticed an increasing number of brands looking for help with social campaigns amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The new shop, 87Social, will sit alongside the network’s other agencies Above & Beyond (creative), Yonder (media), Beyond Studio (production) and Frontier (brand strategy and design). It will take on expanded briefs with existing clients within the group, including Subway, Pilgrims Choice, Kerrygold and Beagle Street.

87Social will work on brand and social strategy, content production, media buying and data analysis.

It is being led by The Beyond Collective’s management team in the interim – Tom Bedwell, managing director of Above & Beyond; Ed Cox, managing director of Yonder; David Frymann, managing director of Frontier; Dave Billing, group chief creative officer; and Zaid Al-Zaidy, group chief executive.

The Beyond Collective is still searching for someone to run the business as it was scheduled to launch in June. It will pull in expertise from other agencies in the 35-strong group.

Al-Zaidy said: "The changing relationship between brands and their audiences is accelerating faster than ever, with more clients looking to social media to help ensure their brands stay relevant.

"There’s never been a more important time to ensure that a brand’s presence on social media is strategically grounded, creatively exciting and underpinned with the smartest media thinking.

"These are already the pillars upon which The Beyond Collective is built and now is the right time for us to create a stand-alone social offering to ensure clients are achieving the impact they need."