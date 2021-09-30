Beyond reasonable doubt

In 1952, Bertrand Russell wrote an article about belief.

He wrote: Suppose I claim there is a tiny teapot orbiting the sun.

It passes between Mars and Earth but it’s so tiny there’s no way the teapot can be detected from Earth.

Russell said that the burden of proof should be on the person making the claim, to prove the teapot exists, but that isn’t the way we think.

We behave as if the burden is on the person who doesn’t believe it, to prove it isn’t true.

And of course you can’t disprove the orbiting teapot because it’s too small to be detected.

So, as it can’t be proved to exist, maybe we could just assume it doesn’t exist.

But Russell says it works just the opposite, because we can’t disprove it, that serves as proof that it does exist for a lot of people: “Ah-ha, you can’t disprove it can you?”

This sounds silly, but we can find lots of evidence for it in America.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene is an elected congresswoman, a member of the US government.

She has been very vocal on views that sound eccentric, but her followers take as fact.

One of these is her “Jewish space lasers” assertion that California’s worst-ever wildfires were started by lasers fired from satellites funded by a Jewish banking family.

Think it’s nonsense? OK, prove it’s not true – you can’t can you?

Or her publicly stated views that Hilary Clinton ran a satanic, cannibalistic, paedophilic, global, child sex-trafficking ring out of a pizzeria in Washington DC.

Since it can’t be disproved, that’s the proof it’s true.

So Madison Welch, 29, drove from North Carolina with three guns and shot up that pizzeria in order to free the children.

Were there any children there? Of course not.

Did that stop the believers from believing? Just the opposite.

It was proof that the secret service got wind of his plan and spirited the children away.

Congresswoman Greene states that all school mass-shootings were planned by Nancy Pelosi, in order to pass a gun-control bill.

Greene knows no-one actually died, they were all faked, there’s even a video of her running behind one of the "victims" in the street, yelling accusations at him.

She isn’t the only one who knows the planes that crashed into the World Trade Centre on 9/11 were actually planned by the government.

There are documentaries on YouTube, footage of detonations simultaneous with the buildings falling, proof of charges placed there.

Demolition experts say that’s not possible, but they would say that wouldn’t they.

Each time, the denial is just more proof for the committed believer.

Trump won the election and it doesn’t matter how many times they prove he didn’t, that’s just more proof that he did and they had to cheat.

If someone wants to believe something, anything, the burden isn’t on them to prove it, it’s on the doubter to disprove it.

That’s how it is with all the half-baked, half-truth theories in marketing.

Take brand-purpose, the belief that if we "ladder up" our brand, people will buy more of it.

So we have the first rung on the ladder: functional benefit, what does it do?

Second rung on the ladder: how does it make us feel?

Third rung on the ladder: how will that transform our life?

Fourth rung on the ladder: how will that change the world?

If we can convince the person buying washing powder, ice cream, petrol, socks, milk, nappies, chewing gum, tea, deodorant, pizza, wine, underwear, biscuits or cheese that they are transforming the world, then they will buy our brand.

You don’t agree? OK, prove me wrong.

Ah-ha, you can’t can you? See, I’m right.

