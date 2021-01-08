BHF hires Direct Line's Claire Sadler to lead marketing and fundraising

The British Heart Foundation has revealed Claire Sadler as the successor to its director of marketing, Carolan Davidge.

Sadler has been hired in the wider role of executive director of marketing, fundraising and engagement and will start on 25 January. Her current role is marketing director at Direct Line for Business.

Fundraising was previously a separate responsibility at BHF, until the cost-cutting prompted by the coronavirus necessitated a restructure overseen by Davidge, whose role covered only marketing and engagement.

The news that Davidge would be departing in March to pursue a portfolio career was broken by Campaign’s sister title, PRWeek, last September. BHF today confirmed she would be leaving at the end of February.

The charity highlighted Sadler’s experience in “generating income through innovation”, while Sadler herself focused on the need for the BHF to change how it fundraises due to “the rise in a cashless society, increase in online shopping and changes in consumer habits”.

She added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the BHF – a charity that is particularly close to my heart, having lost family to heart disease.”

Sadler spent 13 years at BT after starting her career as an account manager at direct marketing agency Proximity London, and joined Direct Line in 2017. She is a member of WACL and has a keen interest in diversity.

Last February BHF launched the campaign "Swear jar", created by MullenLowe, in which a mischievous boy attempts to provike his family into swearing in order to raise funds to find a cure for vascular dementia.