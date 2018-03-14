Promoted
The Big Impression: February's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Above: Tesco uses the power of personalisation in its latest brand-building OOH campaign
Emma Botton, UK marketing communications director, Tesco

Index*
1 McDonald's Signature Beef Small- and large- format roadside 218
2 KFC Southern Bites  Small- and large-format roadside 198
3 Now TV Large-format roadside 158
4 Tesco Small- and large-format roadside  147
5 Maze Runner (20th Century Fox)  Small- and large-format Digital roadside
 135
6 Early Man (Studio Canal)  Bus 130
7 Sky ‘Britannia’  Large-format roadside and Bus 119
8 BT Mobile  Small- and large-format roadside 116
9 Specsavers  Small- and large-format roadside 98
10 Hula Hoops Small-format roadside 88

At Tesco we are firm advocates of the power of out-of-home and Primesights Big Impression research again proves that it is a pivotal media channel to help deliver our brand-building campaigns, such as the current Food Love Stories activity. It is intended to challenge peoples perception of the Tesco brand and our food quality by reflecting a simple human truth that people love to make the food for the people they love – every person has a food love story.

Firstly, it has given us both broadcast scale and frequency to reach the length and breadth of the UK with impact. Secondly, as a local medium OOH has allowed us to touch our shoppers in their own communities by putting our food point-of-view on every high street, on every major commuter road, by our competitors, and in proximity to our own 3,000+ store estate.

Lastly, with the rise of DOOH we have been able to bring further relevance through directional guidance and copy personalisation. Our use of OOH has led to significant business effects, particularly in the long-term, in our biggest brand campaign yet.

Above: McDonald’s tops the charts with its signature burger promotion

OOH is a pivotal media channel to help deliver Tesco's brand-building campaigns, such as the current 'Food Love Stories' activity

Above: KFC’s ‘Southern Bites’campaign continues to do well for recall

This chart lists the out-of-home campaigns which had the greatest recall in the period 15 January 2018-11 February 2018. All data supplied by Opinium opinium.co.uk

