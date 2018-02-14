The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Sky Cinema’s large-format campaign promoted its ‘a premiere every day’ claim with a seasonal advent calendar-style visual theme

Jennie Roper, head of insight, Kinetic



Index* 1 KFC Small- and large-format roadside 158 2 Sky Cinema Large-format roadside 147 3 Now TV Large-format roadside 146 4 McDonald’s ‘Chicken selects’ Small and large-format roadside 141 5 Cancer Research Small and large-format roadside 137 6 Captain Morgan Small-format roadside 134 7 'Greatest Showman' Large-format roadside and bus 131 8 Halifax Large-format roadside 127 9 Jumanji Large-format roadside 126 10 DFS Large-format roadside 117

It’s great to see Halifax appear in the Top 10 of Primesight’s Big Impression for this month. This is a great long-term multimedia campaign from Halifax and it’s fantastic to see it receive such great OOH recall.

One reason for the high recall is the use of celebrity. In terms of psychology, celebrity endorsement is a form of authority bias. When done well, this can work effectively as a decision-making shortcut. Dutch behavioural scientist Mirre Stallen did an experiment to show why celebrity sells. By pairing shoes visually with either a famous or non-famous woman, she demonstrated how positive feelings toward celebrities converted into positive feelings about the associated shoes. Memory recall was also better than those paired with non-celebrities.

Another thing to note is the clever use of contrasting colours. Neuroscience demonstrates that bright, contrasting colours drive brain activity, meaning consumers are more likely to be drawn toward the creative. Leveraging consumer psychology and neuroscience is proven to make your media spend work harder, and this campaign from Halifax shows just that.

Above: Halifax used roadside billboards as part of its multichannel activity featuring Top Cat

Above: KFC's chart-topping campaign featured its £3.99 MegaBox