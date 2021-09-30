The Big Issue celebrates 30th birthday with special vendor takeover edition

To mark 30 years in circulation, The Big Issue has put 30 vendors in charge of an anniversary magazine that focuses on positive accounts from former sellers.

The takeover is accompanied by a video created by FCB Inferno, that features three vendors who got themselves off the streets and into jobs.

The video includes a voiceover by Doctor Who actor and Big Issue ambassador, Christopher Eccleston.

In a first for the magazine, 30 current vendors were given complete creative control of the special edition, including the front cover which was designed by artist and Big Issue seller, Rick Rowe.

The special edition includes articles, interviews, artwork and poems from vendors across the United Kingdom.

It also features a candid conversation between Eccleston and Clive, a Big Issue vendor and writer based in Plymouth, who obtained his GCSEs this summer at the age of 58.

Carrying on the themes from the 30th-anniversary magazine, FCB Inferno created a video that hones in on three former vendors and what The Big Issue has meant for them.

First, Ian Duff depicts his journey from the street to selling the magazine and then to his new life as a chef. It then shows Paul Logan’s experience as a vendor and the work experience he secured with a prestigious London-based law firm, with the support of The Big Issue Foundation.

The video closes with Louise Mason's journey from becoming homeless to selling the magazine.

“In the very first edition I said I wanted to see the magazine written by vendors – and 30 years on here we are. I couldn’t think of a better way to mark the 30th birthday of The Big Issue,” said John Bird, founder of The Big Issue.

“We have had countless contributions from our vendors over the years and I’ve always found that the quality of the work that they produce, is equal to anything anyone else could produce. I think this is a fantastic issue and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did,” Lord Bird added.

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue said: “Thirty years on, The Big Issue remains a vital part of the lives of thousands of people. And those people The Big Issue is here to help have been at the heart of everything we’ve done through the decades.

“And as we celebrate our 30th birthday we felt a proper way to mark the occasion was to give an entire edition of the magazine over to our vendors, offering them the platform to share their passions and pastimes, show their incredible artwork and tell us what they think our readers should know. We hope you enjoy this special edition. It won’t be another 30 years until we do the same again.”

The Big Issue has been innovative during the pandemic. During the worst of the first lockdown, the brand struck deals to distribute the magazine through major retailers and supermarkets for the first time because many consumers were not spending time outdoors.