Big Issue and O2 launch branded content campaign around free data for vendors

The campaign will give magazine vendors data plans, as part of a National Databank initiative.

Big Issue: vendors given free data plans (Image credit: Exposure Photo Agency)
O2 and The Big Issue have teamed up for a scheme to set up more than 200 of the magazine vendors with free data plans.

The partnership will enable vendors to make cashless sales, giving them 7GB of data, a free sim, unlimited calls and texts.

The campaign itself will use the intiative as its foundation, consisting of content across The Big Issue’s platforms, mapping the journey of vendors as they become cashless.

Since vendors started to offer cashless transactions in 2019, many have seen their sales increase by a third or more.

The partnership comes as part of the National Databank initiative launched by O2 and Good Things Foundation. 

Jump, part of Havas Entertainment, and Havas Media will also work on the brand content and multi-platform campaign.

Russell Blackman, commercial managing director of The Big Issue, said: “This partnership is a great example of the authentic and meaningful campaigns we are creating through our new branded content division. We continue to see businesses using purpose as a strategy to engage customers and retain talent and brands are actively seeking out highly credible media platforms to tell their story.”

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, added: “The aim is to help [vendors] take mobile payments in an ever more cashless society, access the services that they need and stay connected to loved ones.”

Terri Squibb, head of partnerships at Jump, said: “The content we've created in partnership with The Big Issue aims to educate users on the real impact of not being connected and showcases the great work O2 and Good Things Foundation are doing to help those less fortunate than ourselves online.”

