Big Issue vendors star in tech-driven outdoor ads

Big Issue vendors are appearing in new out-of-home ads that use geolocation tech triggered by GPS beacons in their jackets.

The campaign by Forever Beta, which aims to support vendors' comeback to selling their magazine on the streets post-pandemic, was a winning idea in the 2021 Digital Creative Competition run by Ocean Outdoor, in partnership with Campaign. The concept has been brought to life since winning third prize in the charity category in October last year.

The Big Issue vendors’ classic red jacket was redesigned as part of the campaign to incorporate a GPS beacon. When a vendor walks close to one of the digital screens, the geolocation technology in the screen responds, displaying a super-sized version of them with a personal video message for passers-by that points to where they are.

If the vendor is busy, customers are able to buy a magazine from them through the QR code on the digital screen. Big Issue vendors buy magazines for £1.50 and sell to the public for £3, keeping the difference as a means to earn a legitimate income.

“I’m here” is being piloted in London’s Westfield shopping centre, with the potential to roll out to other major UK cities.

"The past couple of years have been challenging for The Big Issue, especially for vendors,” said Paulo Areas, chief creative officer at Forever Beta. “Our campaign reminds vendors’ communities that they’re still here, in the biggest way possible.

“When a vendor is away from their pitch, we use our billboard to let people know exactly where they are – pointing passers-by in the right direction. Every vendor becomes a powerful ad, increasing their reach and visibility – and letting everyone know that they can buy this week's copy of The Big Issue from the vendor.”

Nashitha Suren, group consumer revenues marketing director at The Big Issue, said the “great campaign that draws attention to our brilliant vendors” was a welcome opportunity to raise their profile in an innovative way after an “incredibly difficult couple of years”.

Big Issue vendors are “an integral part of our communities,” said Ocean Outdoor’s head of marketing Helen Haines. “This idea is all about helping them to regain their independence. It’s simple, yet brilliant and a worthy winner of our Digital Creative Competition.”