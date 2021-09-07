Jonathan Owen
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Big tech spends more on lobbying than pharma, finance and chemicals firms combined: report

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and other tech firms are spending more than €97m on lobbying the EU each year, a new report has revealed.

Google: Spends €5.75m a year on lobbying the EU (image ©Unsplash)
Google: Spends €5.75m a year on lobbying the EU (image ©Unsplash)

The amount being spent by the tech sector on lobbying the EU is far greater than that spent by the pharma, fossil fuels and finance sectors, according to the report by Corporate Europe Observatory and Lobbycontrol.

Google is the single biggest spender, at €5.75m. It is closely followed by Facebook (€5.55m) and Microsoft (€5.25m).

They are among 10 companies – along with Apple, Huawei, Amazon, Intel, Qualcomm, IBM and Vodafone – that account for almost one-third of the total tech sector spend on lobbying and employ more than 140 lobbyists between them.

With a spend of more than €97m, tech is the “biggest lobby sector in the EU by spending, ahead of pharma, fossil fuels, finance, or chemicals.”

The report, released this week, cites how the top 10 digital platforms and infrastructure companies spend €32.75m between them on lobbying – far more than the top 10 chemical companies (€17.75m) and the top financial firms (€12m).

It warns that the amount tech firms spend on lobbying means that not only are they dominating the debate, but “they are being given disproportionate access to policymakers”.

The report states:“Big Tech companies don’t just lobby on their own behalf; they also employ an extensive network of lobby groups, consultancies, and law firms representing their interests, not to mention a large number of think tanks and other groups financed by them.”

The EU’s plans to bring in the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act “are a political opportunity to limit the power of large digital platforms”.

And the “real interest” of big tech is to “avoid future regulations”, according to the report.

It argues that the “lobby firepower of big tech and the digital industry as a whole mirrors the sectors’ huge and growing role in society”.

The report states: “It is remarkable and should be a cause of concern that the platforms can use this firepower to ensure their voices are heard – over countervailing and critical voices – in the debate over how to construct new rules for digital platforms.”

It concludes that the “huge concentration of economic and lobby power is poison to our democracy”, which is why better rules are needed to “limit the lobbying of the digital industry and to make it more transparent”.

Many of the tech companies approached by PRWeek declined to comment. However, in a statement, Microsoft said: “The European Union has been and remains an important stakeholder for Microsoft. We seek to be a constructive and transparent partner to European policymakers.”

This article first appeared on Campaign sister title PRWeek

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021