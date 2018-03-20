Staff
The biggest worries of CMOs, and what the WFA is doing about them

Transparency, brand safety, viewability and ad fraud are the top concerns of marketers when it comes to digital advertising. The WFA's CEO provides a frank assessment of progress (or lack thereof) in each area.

The past year, according to Stephan Loerke, chief executive of The World Federation of Advertisers, was "the darkest hour" of the advertising ecosystem.

As the industry moves into a hopefully brighter future, advertisers still have major concerns. Chiefly, according to WFA research, their top concerns are transparency, brand safety, viewability and ad fraud.  

Speaking with Matthew Miller, Campaign Asia-Pacific's online editor, at Campaign360 last week in Singapore, Loerke delves into each of those issues in turn, assessing where the industry stands on addressing them—and what remains to be done.

Leorke proves willing to call things as he (and by extension the world's advertisers) see them. For example, he:

  • names names when it comes to gigantic online platforms that are showing a willingness to work with clients on brand safety and transparency (and which are not);
  • admits that the best you can say for the current standard used to define viewability is that it "has the merit of existing";
  • and laments that not nearly enough is being done to solve ad fraud and why.

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

