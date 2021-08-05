Simon Gwynn
Bill Bailey channels Spinal Tap in Currys PC World ad

The comedian dons angel wings and jumps off a tower as an HP Pavillion laptop prepares to host his online gig.

Bill Bailey: can he pull off the ultimate virtual rock gig on an HP Pavillion laptop?
Currys PC World has roped in comedian Bill Bailey for a new campaign promoting the tech credentials of its product range.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, “Ultimate tech test” kicks off with a 60-second spot that will first air on E4 at 7pm this evening (5 August), after Hollyoaks. It features Bailey, alongside a real Currys PC World employee, Natasha Vora, performing an elaborate rock stunt as an HP Pavillion laptop boots up.

“Can it start up in time for me to create the ultimate virtual rock gig”, the Black Books star asks, before climbing a scaffolding tower. At the top, he is handed a guitar and fitted with a pair of angel wings attached to a flying contraption, which he uses to descend to the ground while strumming some chords.

Upon landing, Bailey is pleased to find that the laptop has booted, ready for him to address his adoring online audience: a clapping monkey.

This is likely to be the final campaign for the current brand, after its owner, Dixons Carphone, announced in May that its four existing brands – Currys PC World, Dixons, Carphone Warehouse and service partner Team Knowhow – would all be merged under the name Currys by October, with a new brand identity created by Futurebrand.

The move will see the name Dixons finally disappear after 74 years, while PC World’s 30-year tenure will also come to an end.

The initial film will be supported with a 30-second cut that runs until 30 August, while 40- and 30-second video-on-demand ads and three 20-second YouTube pre-rolls run until 14 September.

The campaign was created by AMV’s Alan Wilson and Diccon Driver, and directed by Leo McCrea through Flare Productions. The media agency is Spark Foundry.

The push comes ahead of exam results that will see students preparing for the start of university and college – a key moment of demand for upgrading laptops and other tech.

Corin Mills, head of brand, comms and planning at Currys PC World, said: “As students and parents across the nation start to turn their attention to the forthcoming new term, we’re really excited to unveil our brand-new ultimate tech test adverts.

“It’s been fantastic to work with Bill Bailey, who puts the tech through its paces to showcase the lengths Currys PC World goes to stock the best around and how our amazing colleagues are helping the nation choose their tech, whether it’s for school, work, or home.”

