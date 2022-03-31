Billy Faithfull exits Engine

Engine UK's chief creative officer, Billy Faithfull, has announced he will be leaving the company in the summer, after completing his notice.

Faithfull has spent most of his career at the company after joining Engine-owned WCRS as a junior creative in 2006, alongside his former creative partner Ross Neil, who left WCRS in 2017.

He has had creative responsibility since 2011, first running the department day to day as creative director and then as executive creative director from 2014, alongside Neil and then Engine group ECD Leon Jaume.

Engine promoted Faithfull to group chief creative officer in 2018, a position that was confirmed when it was combined under one brand in 2019.

Faithfull's departure comes two months after Engine chief executive Ete Davies left the agency, and one month after Engine UK was sold to Next 15 for £77.5m in a deal that will lead to Engine Creative merging with Next 15’s fashion shop, Odd.

Davies resurfaced in a new role at Dentsu earlier this week.

According to a statement, Faithfull now plans to take an "extended break" from work to relocate his family before exploring new roles beyond as well as within the agency world.

He said he had been discussing his plans to move on to pastures new with Engine since mid-2021, adding: "But with the disruption of the pandemic and the sale of the business on the horizon, I never felt the time was right.

"With Engine now in safe hands, and a decade and a half under my belt, the call of the wild beckons. We’ve done extraordinary things at 60 Great Portland Street, hired extraordinary people, had extraordinary laughs, but a new adventure awaits for me and also for this incredible agency."

During his time at the agency, Faithfull has steered its creative work for a wide range of clients such as Warburtons, Santander, The Royal Navy and Marines, Moneysupermarket and E.ON.

Last year Engine Creative's "Long live the Prince" for The Kiyan Prince Foundation won seven prizes at the Campaign Big Awards.

Faithfull, who worked at Mother and HHCL before WCRS, said: "I’m immensely proud of the work we put out into the world, and prouder still of the people who put as much faith in me as I did in them.

"In Phil and Next 15, the agency has at last found the home it deserves, and I’ll be rooting for them all the way.”

Phil Fearnley, chief executive of Odd, was appointed to the additional role of chief executive of Engine Creative when the sale was confirmed.

Fearnley said: “Billy is an institution at Engine, a hugely popular, skilled and thoughtful creative leader. Although we’re very sad to lose him, we respect that this new adventure has been in the works for some time.

"His workmanship played a significant part in making Engine such an attractive proposition for Next 15 and we’re thankful for the outstanding creative springboard of his legacy.

"We’re delighted that Billy has agreed to stick around to help as we look to fill his sizeable boots with new leadership to bring our creative businesses together under a new brand later in the year. We wish him all the best.”