Bingo! Neverland wins Gala creative account

Online gaming brand Gala Bingo has appointed Neverland as its lead creative agency, which will see it take over from incumbent Antidote.

According to Neverland, the brand wants to reconnect with Gala Bingo's core audience and “re-establish itself as an iconic British brand”. The business also includes gambling site Gala Spins.

Gala previously worked with agency Antidote, which was appointed in 2020 after a pitch run by the brand’s parent company, GVC Holdings.

Simon Massey, Neverland co-founder, said: “We’re gonna bring bingo back with a bounce of fun to Britain.”

Sara Jolly, head of brand for Gala, added: “I am stoked to be working with Neverland, the agency is the perfect combination; powerful strategic thinking which delivers creative that knocks it out of the park.”

According to Neverland, Gala Bingo’s £16m media account is handled by the7stars.