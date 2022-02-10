Birds Eye appoints marketing director for UK and Ireland

Birds Eye has appointed former Molson Coors strategy leader Jim Shearer as marketing director, UK and Ireland.

He will start his new role on 28 February, replacing Sarah Koppens, who has been in the role since 2019. She has left the business to spend more time with her family in New Zealand, according to a spokesman.

Shearer will report to Steve Challouma, the general manager for UK and Ireland, and will be responsible for the marketing strategy of the Birds Eye, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s brands.

Prior to joining Birds Eye, Shearer worked for global drinks company Molson Coors and led the strategy, insight and innovation team for EMEA and APAC.

He has worked at Molson Coors for 17 years and his experience includes the role of marketing director, UK and Ireland.

Shearer has been named in Campaign’s Power 100 list of the top UK marketers three times, between 2018 and 2020. Koppens has featured for the past two years.

Shearer said: “I could not be more excited to be joining such a progressive organisation, its iconic brands and impressive portfolio. The business' commitment to building its brands and a more sustainable future is impressive, as is the determination of its people to do just that.”

Challouma added: “Jim brings a breadth of multi-functional expertise to his new role, giving him a broad understanding of how businesses such as Birds Eye operate.

“As we continue to grow our business, Jim will play a key role in taking our brands forward with the exciting initiatives and products we have coming up.”

Birds Eye is owned by Nomad Foods Europe, which named Publicis Groupe as its media agency for all its brands last year. The lead creative agency on the Birds Eye brand is Grey London.