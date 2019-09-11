Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Birds Eye creates 'children-only' restaurant

Vegetable-based dishes are served in child-friendly way.

Birds Eye: TV campaign launched last month
Birds Eye has created a "children-only" restaurant serving vegetable-based dishes in a fun environment.

The pop-up in Holborn, London, is part of Birds Eye’s new TV campaign, "Eat in full colour", created by Grey London.

The "First-Plates" restaurant will use common ingredients but serve them in a different way to encourage children to eat more fruit and vegetables. Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, from Channel 4’s The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds, will lead a session on how to navigate picky eaters and get the whole family consuming a wider variety of foods.

Aimed at children aged four to seven, entertainment includes a balloon artist who will create a colourful balloon vegetable for each child and an interactive play zone featuring a garden pea ball pit.

The two-hour ticketed event, taking place on 21 September, includes a welcome drink and sit-down lunch for children, and snacks for adults. Parental supervision is required.

Cirkle is delivering the project.

