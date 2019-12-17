Birds Eye hires ex-Cadbury marketer Sarah Koppens

Birds Eye has appointed Sarah Koppens as marketing director, succeeding Steve Challouma, who will become general manager UK at the frozen-food business on 1 January.

Koppens returns to marketing after an eight-year career break in which she managed a property development business while bringing up her two children. Between 2008 and 2011, she was director of marketing at Cadbury and she has also held roles at Coca-Cola, Abel & Cole, L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble.

"Sarah is the perfect person to join the Birds Eye team ahead of another key year for the brand," Challouma said. "The company has undergone a transformation over recent years, with the marketing activity a crucial contributor to that positive performance. We are confident that Sarah will continue to take the brand forward, with years of incredible experience and invaluable marketing expertise to draw from."

Koppens added: "The transformation of [Birds Eye] has been remarkable and the efforts of Steve and the team have rightfully been recognised across the industry. I’m looking forward to continuing that progression, with some fantastic initiatives and products coming up for Birds Eye."