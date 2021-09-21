Birds Eye on lookout for ‘mini’ Captain Birds Eye

A nationwide competition is setting sail to find a "mini me" version of that gnarly seadog and Fish Finger brand icon Captain Birds Eye.

Birds Eye and supermarket Iceland have partnered to ask entrants aged 6-12 to submit their very own Birds Eye Fish Finger recipes, with the chance to become the face of limited edition packs to be sold in Iceland stores in January 2022.

Entries close on 11 October 2021 and creativity is key, according to Mike Sowerby, marketing manager at Birds Eye. He said the company was on the lookout for the most “inventive” recipes out there.

He continued: “We know children are much more engaged in mealtimes if they are involved in cooking the food they eat. We hope by crowning a talented 'Mini Captain' on our iconic Fish Fingers packs, it will inspire families across the nation to get their little ones involved in mealtimes and explore where their food comes from.”

The successful Mini Captain will become the face of the limited edition Fish Finger packs in 950 Iceland stores across the country in January 2022.

Andrew Staniland, trading director at Iceland Foods, added: “Mealtimes are all about family time and Birds Eye Fish Fingers have always been a staple in Iceland’s freezers and on the tables of UK families. We’re delighted to be teaming up with Birds Eye once again to find the newest Mini Captain Birds Eye.”