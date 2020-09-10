Birds Eye parent Nomad Foods launches Euro media review

Birds Eye brand-owner Nomad Foods has called a review of its media planning and buying requirements in Europe, putting Publicis Groupe agencies Zenith and Performics on alert.

The frozen-food giant said it is looking to “future proof” its media capabilities and has decided to hold a pitch for a consolidated media account that would comprise Nomad Foods' media, digital and ecommerce businesses.

The review will be run by Flock Associates and spans the 10 European markets in which Nomad Foods operates, with the biggest of these being the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

The business expects to invite prospective media agencies to take part in the process within the next two weeks.

Steve Axe, group chief marketing director of Nomad Foods, said: “We are a firm believer in sustainable agency partnerships. Zenith has been a strong partner but we feel the time is right to reach out to other leading agencies to reimagine our media product, with digital and ecommerce at the heart of their offering.”

ZenithOptimedia (now Zenith) won the Nomad Foods European account in 2016 after a competitive pitch for the consolidated business, for which duties were previously split between several agencies including Havas Media, Initiative and MediaCom.

While Zenith handles offline media planning and buying and media strategy, Performics leads performance marketing for the various Nomad Foods brands, which include Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie’s and Findus.

Nomad Foods has used WPP’s Grey for creative advertising since 2016 and since then has reintroduced the well-known Captain Birds Eye brand mascot as a younger, sexier seafarer.