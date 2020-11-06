Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Birds Eye parent Nomad Foods shortlists three agency groups in media review

Brand is consolidating media, digital and ecommerce businesses.

Birds Eye: a Nomad Foods brand
Birds Eye parent company Nomad Foods has shortlisted three holding companies as it reviews its European media planning and buying account.

Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP will battle it out for the business, which includes the Findus, Iglo, Goodfellas and Aunt Bessie's brands.

Nomad Foods is consolidating its media, digital and ecommerce businesses as part of this process. These accounts are currently held by Publicis Groupe agencies Zenith and Performics.

The frozen-foods company operates in 10 markets in Europe, with the major ones being the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

The pitch process, which is being run by Flock Associates, began in September. 

Steve Axe, group chief marketing director at Nomad Foods, said: "In the pitch for the consolidated Nomad Foods media, digital and ecommerce business across Europe we have selected agencies from Publicis, WPP and Omnicom for the final round.

"We're excited to see these agencies' recommendations and solutions and would like to thank the teams for the energy and enthusiasm they've shown."

