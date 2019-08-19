Birds Eye picks Elvis as UK digital and social lead

Elvis has been appointed UK digital and social lead for Birds Eye, following a strategic review.

The agency won the account this month and will launch its first work in September for Birds Eye’s new Steamfresh Vegetables campaign, developed in collaboration with the brand’s lead creative agency Grey London.

The work will support the strategy of the Nomad Foods-owned frozen food brand to modernise the frozen food category.

Tanya Brookfield, chief executive at Elvis, said: "Birds Eye is not just the UK’s number one frozen food brand, it’s one of the top brands, full stop. With big ambitions, an enviable portfolio of famous products and an iconic brand figure in the form of Captain Birds Eye, what’s not to love? We can’t wait to get started."

The win adds to Elvis' current list of FMCG clients, including Mondelez International brands Cadbury, Oreo and Green & Blacks, as well as Budweiser Brewing Group's Budweiser and Stella Artois and Kraft's Dairylea.

Steve Challouma, marketing director at Birds Eye, added: "We’ve been impressed by the quality of its strategic thinking, as well as the creativity it brings to its campaigns. It is a nimble, progressive agency that clearly understands the evolving needs in digital advertising and will bring a really fresh approach to our brand.

"We’re looking forward to partnering with it as we continue to redefine and reinvigorate the frozen food category."