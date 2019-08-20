Birds Eye pumps £6m into ad campaign for frozen veg

Birds Eye is investing £6m in a new marketing campaign for its frozen vegetables as part of a strategy to encourage consumers to buy its Garden Peas and Steamfresh ranges.

Created by Grey London, the campaign is called "Eat in full colour". It will see the ranges, which will be shown alongside Birds Eye peas, return to national TV screens for the first time since 2015 in two executions.

The work, which features animated vegetables, aims to encourage shoppers to add "vibrant colour" to their plates. Activity will also span out-of-home, social media, video-on-demand and PR.

The campaign kicks off today (Wednesday) and will run until 22 December initially, before continuing into 2020. The TV ad was written by Robert Greaves, art directed by Sam Daly and directed by Johnny Kelly through Nexus. Media planning and buying is handled by Zenith.

"'Eat in full colour' is our biggest frozen-vegetable campaign to date and forms part of our ongoing mission, as the branded leader in frozen vegetables, to not only grow the category, but double the consumption of vegetables in the UK," Steve Challouma, marketing director at Birds Eye, said.

"For the vast majority of Brits, vegetable consumption is still lagging behind the World Health Organization’s '5 A Day' recommendation at just 1.6 – hardly surprising, given that only 1.2% of all food and drink advertising on TV is for vegetable products.

"To address this, we’re now looking to continue building the presence of vegetables on TV and across other channels through the increased advertising spend on vegetables with our brand new 'Eat in full colour' campaign."