Birds Eye seeks out nation's favourite fish butty

Winner will be awarded year's supply of fish fingers.

Birds Eye: sarnie fans are invited to enter their recipes
Birds Eye is inviting the public to vote for the nation’s favourite fish-finger sandwich.

Following the brand’s Fish Finger Sandwich Awards, which launched in 2016, "The Birds Eye Butties 2020" aims to shine a light on Britain’s favourite fish sarnie in a bid to drive engagement and increase sales.

Created by Elvis, the campaign encourages Brits to create their own fish-finger sandwich and upload a recipe to social media channels alongside the hashtag #BirdsEyeButties to be in with a chance of winning.

Sarnie fans will later be able to choose from one of four finalists selected by Birds Eye, while the ultimate sandwich maker will be awarded a year’s supply of fish fingers.

This marks Elvis’ first work for Birds Eye since winning the UK digital and social account in August 2019.

"Fish-finger sandwiches are an iconic part of our culture," Sarah Koppens, marketing director at Birds Eye, said. "We wanted to tap into the huge love for them and get the whole country voting for their ultimate version. ‘The Birds Eye Butties 2020’ is a step towards making the brand even more synonymous with this classic British favourite.

"We want to encourage people to eat more fish via exciting recipes and by inspiring them with infinite combinations."

In January, Birds Eye launched a campaign to find a new face to be Captain Birdseye, in association with retailer Iceland.

Neale Horrigan, executive creative director at Elvis, added: "There aren’t many people who don’t love a fish-finger sandwich or at least have an opinion on what constitutes the perfect one. 

"Creating ‘The Birds Eye Butties 2020’ means that Birds Eye – who almost have a duty as the originator – are able to facilitate this debate. And, as excited as we are to be a part of this, we are even more excited to find out what wins."

In August 2019, Birds Eye announced that it would be increasing marketing spend on vegetables to £10m in 2020, with the brand opening a children-only pop-up restaurant along the way, in keeping with its "Eat in full colour" campaign.

