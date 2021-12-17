Birds Eye takes a swipe at Veganuary in new campaign

Birds Eye Green Cuisine has launched a campaign that aims to attract carnivores to try its meat-free range by asking them to "Stuff Veganury".

Developed in partnership with creative agency Elvis, the ad’s "Stuff Veganuary and do what you can-uary" strapline rejects the pressure to go completely vegan in January and instead encourages people simply to do what they can to reduce their meat intake.

The campaign, which breaks on TV on 26 December, reflects Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s stance on "freedom" positioning, which wants to free consumers from labels, pressures and the pretentiousness of eating plant-based food.

The ad opens with the line, “Think Veganuary sounds like a tricky plan-uary?”. It then goes on to depict a family sitting around a dinner table learning how they can easily swap their chicken dippers for plant-based dippers on a regular basis, before ending with: “Stuff Veganuary, just do what you can-uary, with Birds Eye Green Cuisine.”

The campaign will run across TV, video-on-demand, digital, social, programmatic, shopper channels and out of home.

Media planning and buying for the campaign was handled by Zenith, TV production was by Hogarth, shopper activity is by Juice and PR was led by Cirkle.

Victoria Westwood, senior brand manager at Birds Eye Green Cuisine, said: “Green Cuisine enables people to enjoy plant-based foods without having to label themselves or opt for a whole new lifestyle, and we wanted our new campaign to reflect that.

“Elvis came up with a bold idea which defies category norms to cut through all of the noise at this time of year. 'Stuff Veganuary and do what you can-uary' is a cheeky but positive message, which anyone who wants to eat a bit less meat can get behind.”

Rob Griffiths, creative director at Elvis, added: “With the rest of Green Cuisine’s competitors buying into the Veganuary concept, we wanted to take an unexpected and unforgettable approach with a campaign that disrupts the status quo.

“We’re going to kick the pressure to go completely vegan in January to the curb and reward those who simply give it their best shot.”