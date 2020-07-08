Birds Eye unveils competition winner who will take place of captain on packaging

Birds Eye is temporarily replacing the captain mascot on its frozen-food packaging with a real shopper for the first time in its history.

Charlotte Carter-Dunn, 24, from Gloucestershire, won a competition about the best ways to use a freezer to cut back on the grocery budget and save on food waste.

The contest was run in conjunction with Iceland to promote the benefits of frozen food after the two brands found that more than £118m of food is wasted every week in the UK.

They unveiled the competition in January with the aim of "celebrating the nation’s real-life household heroes".

Steve Challouma, UK general manager at Birds Eye, said: "Frozen food has never been more relevant and important to the average household, as shown by the invaluable tips sent in by some of the UK’s savviest shoppers.

"Saving money and reducing food waste are just two of the many benefits to using frozen food – something we’ve long been passionate about. It was clear from Charlotte’s frozen-food top tips that she was a worthy winner, so we hope shoppers are equally inspired by her advice to make the best use of their freezers and to discover the real variety of exciting food options that sit in the freezer aisle."