Birra Moretti is offering a 'Deliver-a-nonna' service

Birra Moretti is offering an at-home cooking service in London and Brighton with food prepared by Italian grandmothers.

The aim of the service is to "help both Londoners and Brightonians make the most of dinner time".

"Deliver-a-nonna" will see a nonna arrive in a Fiat car. She will cook authentic recipes for groups of up to eight and teach the guests some of her "magical methods".

The service will be offered to one competition winner each day during 22-27 July. Entrants must be located in London or Brighton. The dining experience will be a three-course meal hosted by a nonna, with a range of Birra Moretti beers.

The nonna will provide all ingredients for the meal, utensils and cooking equipment, as well as the beers.

Izabela Glodek, premium brands unit director at Birra Moretti owner Heineken, said: "Through our Birra Moretti 'Il grande invito' campaign, we hope to inspire millions of people to gather around tables this year to enjoy great food, great company and, of course, fantastic beer."

As part of its summer campaign, Birra Moretti opened a "bring your own table" restaurant and hosted a piazza at the British Summer Time festival.

Until 14 July, the piazza will provide an immersive theatre experience, three-metre football table, live music and food by Pizza Pilgrims. When playing table football, teams will be cheered on by a commentator.

The experience will have a host of Italian characters on hand to engage the crowds, including a nonna, deli owner, street performer, mayor and two musicians. An authentic Italian landscape has been created as a photo opportunity.

Birra Moretti has also offered chances to win a VIP experience on the piazza balcony that include a complimentary meal and drinks.

Space is delivering Birra Moretti’s piazza project.