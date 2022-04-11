Birrificio Angelo Poretti sets the table with debut spot

Carlsberg's Birrificio Angelo Poretti is making its TV debut in the UK with an ad that shows that the Italian beer is made for pairing with food.

The "Made for the table" campaign by Pablo pays homage to the table that is described in the voiceover as "the four-legged altar of life". In the campaign, directed by Natalie Rae through Object & Animal, Poretti appears in a range of scenarios set around a dining table.

These celebratory occasions and intimate moments contain a nod to the lager's Italian heritage and Mediterranean roots and include a group of friends at dinner, a couple on a date and a busy family scene as everyone crowds around the table.

Founded in 1877 by Angelo Poretti in Valganna, a small town 30 miles north of Milan, the brewery has been producing beers specifically to enhance dining moments for more than 140 years.

The brand is owned and distributed in the UK by Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company.

Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing, World Beer at Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, said: "Carlsberg Marston's has a multimillion-pound investment in Birrificio Angelo Poretti as we see a great opportunity for success in the UK. The world lager market continues to grow at scale and this is complemented by the vibrant dining scene in the UK. This is why we see a gap for a new premium Italian brand that is brewed specifically with food in mind and has a rightful place at mealtimes.

"As time has passed, beer seems to have lost its place at the dining table with other drink choices, such as wine, taking its spot in the UK. We hope to spotlight beer's rightful place at the dining table and Poretti is the perfect brand to do so."

The cross-platform ad campaign will air from 11 April and run for nine weeks on TV and broadcast video on demand (BVOD). Supporting the "Made for the table" marketing campaign, Poretti will appear at UK food festivals, including a "Poretti Piazza" experience at Taste London.

Poretti is now stocked in major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Ocado and has recently been listed in Morrisons and Co-Op as well as in the wider off-trade. It is also available in about 2,500 on-trade restaurants and bars across the UK.

Poretti has also designed a bespoke carafe made to retain aroma, effervescence and to encourage the sharing of beer at the dinner table. The glassware is available at select retailers.