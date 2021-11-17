Shauna Lewis
Black, Asian, and multi-ethnic consumers are more driven by ethics, report says

The 'Black Pound Report' has been produced by Backlight and sponsored by News UK.

Backlight: The Black Pound Report surveyed 3400 people.
Black, Asian, and multi-ethnic consumers are more likely to make ethical considerations when buying, according to a preview of the 2021 Black Pound Report.

The full report launches in January 2022, but the preview demonstrates that, of the 3400 Black, Asian, and multi-ethnic consumers consumers surveyed in the UK, 59% agreed advertising helped them make better purchase decisions. This is in comparison with 40% of the general population.

Not only that, 64% of respondents tried to buy fair trade products and to buy local, while in the general population, 47% said they tried to do the former and 56% the latter.

The report is a unique insight into Black, Asian, and multi-ethnic consumers consumer habits. Ethnicity is rarely considered in market research and the 3400 respondents make the 2021 Black Pound Report the largest consumer preference study of its type ever undertaken.

Besides ethics, 60% of the respondents said they looked at how representative a brand is of different ethnic communities when deciding on a purchase. This is almost double that of the general population at 31%.

Backlight has developed a media planning tool in response to the report's key findings, with early access available to brands and agencies in November 2021 via News UK.

The report has been produced by Backlight, a cultural change agency, and sponsored by News UK.

Lydia Amoah, founder of Backlight, said: "This report is about more than just identifying a few ephemeral behavioural trends amongst black, Asian and multi-ethnic communities in the UK, it's about helping brands to really understand a set of audiences that have rarely been researched in depth.

"From media consumption through to health and beauty product choices, black, Asian and multi-ethnic consumers have distinct motivating factors when making purchasing and investment decisions. Until brands recognise and understand these differences, then their communications can never be considered to be truly diverse and inclusive."

Shelley Bishton, head of creative diversity at News UK, added: "This is a unique and powerful piece of research that looks at this market in unprecedented depth. It was important for News UK that we better understand this market both for our own products and also to help our advertisers create campaigns that cater for it."

