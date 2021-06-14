Ben Bold
The Black Farmer celebrates cultural and culinary impact of Windrush generation

Also on hunt for creatives to work on two campaigns later this year around Black History Month and Remembrance Day.

The Black Farmer: ad recalls racism suffered by the Windrush generation
The Black Farmer: ad recalls racism suffered by the Windrush generation

Food brand The Black Farmer, aka Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, is celebrating the contribution that he and the rest of the Windrush generation made to British food and culture, with an outdoor campaign highlighting the discrimination he faced on arriving in the UK.

The campaign, which has been created in-house by the brand, will run nationwide on poster sites and in stores and promotes two varieties of special-edition sausages, which all UK supermarkets have promised to stock.

The retailers have also given space to carry the ad in their shops, which founder Emmanuel-Jones described as a "testament to how retailers are now engaging people in the diversity agenda".

The ad features a photo of a six-year-old Emmanuel-Jones beneath the line: "Go back to where you came from", a phrase the young Emmanuel-Jones and the rest of the Windrush generation who arrived in the UK from Jamaica, were no stranger to.

Beneath a product photo of sausages, the copy goes on to read: "Bet you're glad I didn't.

"Windrush heroes inspiring the nation's culture and cooking."

Emmanuel-Jones said: "I have always believed that a brand has a great responsibility to take a stand and make the world a better place – even with the humble sausage.

"The Black Farmer has always been a purpose-driven business that relishes challenging conventions, and is about much more than the products it sells."

He added that while businesses have long "tip-toed around political and societal issues", consumers expect more from today's brands.

"Gone are the days where it's OK for a business to line its pockets without doing something to help our fellow citizens."

In addition, Emmanuel-Jones is currently on the hunt for an agency or independent creatives to work on two campaigns planned for October and November.

"We're planning two national outdoor, TV and social media campaigns," he said.

"One will run in October to coincide with Black History Month. The other will run in November when I'm launching a 'Poppy Sausage' – a new take on the traditional plastic poppies around Remembrance Day. In buying these 'Poppy Sausages', people will be donating money to the Royal British Legion, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year."

The Windrush generation is made up of those people who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries. The name is in reference to the ship, MV Empire Windrush, which carried 492 passengers to these shores, arriving on 22 June 1948.

In 2017, the Windrush scandal broke after it came to light that hundreds of Commonwealth citizens had been denied legal rights and were wrongly detained and deported.

"When I see that picture, I see a frightened little boy, traumatised by sudden upheaval, whose family was then met with disdain and resentment," Emmanuel-Jones said.

"It made sense to use this year's Windrush commemorations as a time to remind us all what it must have been like for that generation."

In October 2020, The Black Farmer launched a campaign challenging the underrepresentation of black people in the food industry.

