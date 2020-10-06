Black History Month: how adland is marking the movement

The Black Farmer amplifies black achievements

Food brand The Black Farmer is running a marketing campaign aimed at challenging the underrepresentation of black people.

An ad, which launched last week, celebrates the achievements of black people throughout history. It was created by Neil A Dawson & Company and narrated by The Black Farmer founder Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones.

The brand has also launched a special range of sausages with Caribbean flavours, jerk pork and jerk chicken, and a pack design that celebrates black contributions to British society.

A number of supermarkets are supporting the drive.

Ogilvy Roots highlights Black Pound Day

Black Pound Day – an initiative that encourages shoppers to buy from black-owned businesses on the first Saturday of every month – has launched a campaign to showcase entrepreneurs.

“The people behind the label” was created by Ogilvy Roots, the employee network focused on ethnic diversity, and other WPP Roots networks on a pro-bono basis.

It promotes five black-owned businesses: Afro Pop Socks, 222 Vegan Cuisine, Kay Davis Art, fashion label Vitae London and haircare brand Afrocenchix – all of which appear in Black Pound Day’s directory.

June Sarpong highlights excitement around inclusion sparked by BLM

June Sarpong hailed the "excitement" around inclusion amid the Black Lives Matter movement because it is making people look at underrepresentation and injustice.

The TV presenter and BBC diversity chief explained that the killing of George Floyd has shown people that this is more than just racial inequality.

"What has happened with the George Floyd killing and the outpouring that was unleashed on all of us, we just knew that this was completely wrong and we also knew why it was wrong, because it represented something in society that many people perhaps have tried to deny and avoid, and it was undeniable in terms of how the incident of that case unfolded," Sarpong said.

"What we now have is an excitement around this, and what it has done is it's making us look at underrepresentation and injustice in general."

She was speaking during a panel session last week organised by Kantar around Black Lives Matter, alongside Labour frontbench MP David Lammy and WPP UK country manager and chief executive of Group M Karen Blackett.

VCCP unveils diversity events

VCCP has a programme of events planned this month including a virtual Black Pound initiative and a resources push around the agency featuring extensive lists of films and books focusing on black stories and black authors.

It has already hosted a talk on black history in the UK by Word on the Curb co-founder Ndubuisi Uchea and is planning another by Sadia Siddiqui, founder of @languagematters, to “investigate the importance of language, education and intent versus impact” to launch a wider D&I Deep Dives programme.

ITV brings culture and community to the fore

The broadcaster is running a TV ad and a series of idents for Black History Month, and has commissioned some new shows to run throughout October.

“It’s all about” aims to showcase the role of black culture, literature, food, the arts and “people coming together” in creating British society as we know it today.

The film was created by ITV Creative and narrated by black celebrities including Maya Jama, Ashley Banjo and Noel Clarke.

ITV’s on-air branding will be designed by black artists throughout the month as part of ITV Creates, for which artists created channel idents last year.

TikTok celebrates cultural roots

TikTok's campaign honours the platform's black artists and content creators.

Created by TikTok Creative Lab EU (the brand's in-house creative arm), "#MyRoots" features singer and songwriter Cat Burns, footballer Jeremy Lynch, queer creator Lily-Rose, actor Michael Dapaah and comedian Sherice Banton as they showcase the skills, passions and "authenticity" that have led them to success on the social platform.

The campaign runs alongside in-app and out-of-home activity, including murals at Camden Lock and the Prince of Peckham pub. It was directed by Caleb Femi.