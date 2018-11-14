Blis hires MediaCom's Ben Phillips for strategy role

Phillips: worked with Blis while at MediaCom

Location data tech business Blis has hired Ben Phillips as vice-president of strategic accounts. Phillips joins from MediaCom, where he spent five years as global head of mobile.

The appointment follows a number of recent hires, including Diane Perlman, who joined as chief marketing officer in the summer from Unruly, and new chief technology officer Aaron McKee.

Phillips will work across clients to promote location data as part of the marketing mix.

Greg Isbister, chief executive of Blis, said: "Ben’s track record in driving mobile sales and strategy at MediaCom is impressive.

"Ben is a exceptional strategic thinker and operational leader who will partner with major global advertisers and their agency partners. "

MediaCom was one of the first ad agencies to partner Blis when it launched its Smart Trends data and insight tool last year that analyses consumer behaviour by capturing and activating mobile movement data.

Phillips said: "It feels like the ideal time for me to return to the service provider side I started in 15 years ago and joining the Blis team is an ideal fit for me.

"I will be tapping into my experiences from the agency and brand worlds to supplement Blis’ work with agency partners such as MediaCom, helping to enhance Blis’ compelling campaigns.

"Having been exposed to the roadmap of upcoming features and solutions, it’s clear in my mind which brands and agencies can benefit from utilising them."

Blis has also worked on an artificial intelligence-led platform that uses predictive location modelling to engage consumers who are most likely to go to a specific location or store based on historical behaviour.

The company is now expanding its technical offerings, including a blockchain platform – which is currently being piloted by Unilever – that tackles brands’ challenges around verification and transparency in digital advertising.

"It’s a groundbreaking solution and once the test pilot with Unilever is complete, I will be actively approaching brands and partners that can benefit from this new approach in terms of both measurement and transparency," Phillips added.