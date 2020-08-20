BLM response: Karmarama

Karmarama has a number of agency staff now signed up to mentorship programmes aimed at young people from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

We have shared a reading list with all our staff, on topics related to the BLM movement, and are actively encouraging them to invest in their own personal education on the topic, and of course expense those purchases to the company.

We have started exploring how we implement a sustainable and diverse creative placement scheme to feed the more craft based creative careers in the industry.

We are now in advanced conversations with Creative Equals about getting its Equality Standard audit completed across Accenture Interactive.

Karmarama staff joined the Accenture Black Table Talk, ran by Accenture’s African and Caribbean Community, covering topics including white privilege and systematic racism.

Accenture is creating an inclusion and diversity advisory board across the business that will report directly to the UKI Executive, responsible for overseeing the development and progression of our diverse workforce as well as representing both our I&D strategy and our people internally and in the market.

Accenture is implementing additional new company wide training to help our people identify, speak up and report racism and discrimination of any kind.