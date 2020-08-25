BLM response: Saatchi & Saatchi

New initiatives

As part of Publicis Groupe we are actively involved in the Groupe’s initiatives and its Embrace Change programme of actions to create systemic change.

This includes:

Helping to design and build the ‘open apprenticeship’ programme to inspire young people from ethnic minority and disadvantaged backgrounds to follow a career in our industry.

Capturing ethnicity data starting from 2 July and following up with actions to increase ethnic minority talent across the business, particularly in leadership positions.

Subsidised accommodation to make living and working in London more affordable for apprentices from lower income backgrounds.

A new reverse mentoring programme, building on existing schemes within the business.

A full review of recruitment processes and partners, with inclusion front of mind.

A comprehensive new training programme with external partners including Brixton Finishing School, Creative Equals, D&I Leaders and Bloom Training & Development.

In addition, Saatchi & Saatchi has:

Designed a programme of events to educate our agency on Black British History including full immersion days with visiting lecturers.

Re-engineered our entry level programme to ensure greater reach to ethnic minority and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Saatchi & Saatchi will also be monitoring progress against KPIs and will continue to have open conversations with the agency on how we are tracking.

Existing initiatives

Entry level programmes designed to attract more BAME (and low social mobility) talent to the agency.

BAME pay gap

We haven’t recorded ethnicity pay data historically so we aren’t in a position to share this. We are now collecting ethnicity data in line with GDPR requirements. Our ambition is to publish the data this year.

