BLM response: VCCP

New initiatives

Supplier diversity review: we aim to have 50% of our suppliers engaged with our supplier diversity programme by the end of Q2 2021.

Mentoring: we have introduced a new initiative aimed at sharing the agency’s wealth of experience, expertise and passion for creativity with those looking for advice and guidance during this time. The scheme will see VCCP open its virtual doors to anyone looking for support, regardless of their background, experience or situation.

Review of training: we are including more education for all of our employees around unconscious bias, inclusion and mental health.

Events and educational resources: we have collated an extensive list of educational resources, from books, podcasts and articles, to funds people can donate to, initiatives people can join and events they can attend.

Existing initiatives

Recruitment principles and partners: we challenge our recruitment partners on their diversity agendas and how they’re ensuring significant change within our industry and will continue with this in the future. Last year, we held a round table with our top 10 recruitment companies, specifically about D&I.

Our entry-level programmes: we have entry-level initiatives in place that are aimed at helping young diverse talent from all different backgrounds enter the industry that don’t require a university education or previous experience. These are The Table (replacement of our graduate scheme) and shorter programmes: Ad School (running for six years now), Stat School and Advertising Unlocked.

Partnerships with entry-level organisations: we have been continuing our support of Brixton Finishing School, Commercial Break and City & Islington College to ensure we’re looking to support future diverse talent and work with a range of recruitment partners.

Other programmes we support: Just Runners, Free The Bid (soon to be Free the Work) D&AD New Blood and D&AD Shift.

Review of creative output: one of our D&I objectives is to also ensure our ads are representative of the diversity in the UK population.

It’s important to note that we do not make it mandatory for our employees to disclose their ethnicity to us, so our numbers are based on those who have shared this information.

BAME pay gap

We don’t currently measure this, but we aim to be able to collate and publish this within the next six to 12 months.

