Blockchain media start-up Truth parts with CEO after a year

Truth: Dawson, Graham and chief operating officer Adam Hopkinson

Mary Keane-Dawson, chief executive of blockchain media agency Truth, is stepping down after a year in charge as the business changes focus.

Dawson is stepping down at the end of the year, Adam Graham, chief executive of parent company The Marketing Group, told Campaign.

She will be replaced by Oliver Southgate, Truth’s chief technology officer who joined the agency at the beginning of this year.

Graham said: "Our focus is now on getting the product to a more high-fidelity state.

"It’s a technology business, but it’s also a product business and we need to focus on the product. We need to get it to a more completed level, or getting it from alpha to beta."

The Marketing Group, a small holding group based in the UK and listed on the Nasdaq Nordic stock exchange since 2016, launched Truth in November last year and named Dawson as its first chief executive.

Truth claims to offer more transparent and accountable media trading by using blockchain technology, which acts as an online ledger to record transactions digitally.

The agency surprised the industry in February by being invited to pitch against four traditional media buying companies for the UK government’s £140m ad buying account. The business was eventually awarded to Omnicom’s Manning Gottlieb OMD in May.