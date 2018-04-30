Blockchain: Unravel the myth from the reality at Campaign's next Breakfast Briefing

Our latest Breakfast Briefing, in partnership with Results International, brings together blockchain experts as well as its proponents and opponents within the industry to give you a clear understanding of the technology and the impact it could have on the creative communities.
Taking place on the morning of 6 June at Regent Street Cinema, this editorially curated event will discuss:
What's true and what's bullshit about blockchain? A keynote talk by a technology expert that will provide a clear explanation of the tech and expose some of its biggest misconceptions
A case study that demonstrates the use of blockchain beyond cryptocurrency: A presentation by an agency and a brand on how they used blockchain to solve a problem, followed by by a fireside chat examining further applications of the tech for the industry
Can and should blockchain be used to solve media's transparency problem? A lively panel debate with proponents and opponents of the use of this technology for this purpose, along with the participation of neutral industry experts
Brands using blockchain technology and why: Throughout the event, the Campaign focus will be, as ever, on marketing and advertising
Our goal is that you will leave this event with:
- A clear understanding of how the technology works and how it can be applied
- Ideas for its use within media, advertising and branding.
- An insight into its limitations as well as its potential
Confirmed speakers so far include:
- Mary Keane-Dawson, co-founder and chief executive, blockchain-based Truth media agency
- Ashley MacKenzie, founder and chief executive of Fenestra, a blockchain based platform for media buying
- Lawrence Weber, managing partner, innovation at Karmarama
- Julie Langley, partner, Results International
- Dan Gilbert, chief executive of Brainlabs