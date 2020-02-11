Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bloomberg Media hires Duncan Chater as European head of sales

Group also appointed Atlantic's Patrick Garrigan as head of Bloomberg Live.

Chater: previously worked at Hearst
Chater: previously worked at Hearst

Bloomberg Media Group has hired Duncan Chater, former global vice-president at Hearst Digital Media, as European head of sales.

Chater, who left Hearst last autumn after 19 years amid a restructure, will be based in London when he starts at Bloomberg on 24 February. Reporting to Stephen Colvin, global head of advertising and marketing, he will work closely with senior European managers in building revenues.

At Hearst, Chater was most recently responsible for digital transformation, revenue growth, operations, marketing and research, having taken on the role in 2018. He joined the company as advertising manager at Esquire in 2000.

Bloomberg Media has also recruited Patrick Garrigan, The Atlantic’s executive director of business development for AtlanticLive, as global head of Bloomberg Live. Garrigan, who joins on 2 March, will be based in New York and report to Colvin.

In a memo to staff, Colvin said: "Patrick and Duncan are two dynamic individuals who share Bloomberg Media’s spirit of serial entrepreneurship and innovation. Their appointments come at an exciting time for our team and follow the recent promotion of Anne Kawalerski to chief marketing officer."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Raising awareness for marine mammals and human trafficking on radio

Raising awareness for marine mammals and human trafficking on radio

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago