Bloomberg Media hires Duncan Chater as European head of sales

Bloomberg Media Group has hired Duncan Chater, former global vice-president at Hearst Digital Media, as European head of sales.

Chater, who left Hearst last autumn after 19 years amid a restructure, will be based in London when he starts at Bloomberg on 24 February. Reporting to Stephen Colvin, global head of advertising and marketing, he will work closely with senior European managers in building revenues.

At Hearst, Chater was most recently responsible for digital transformation, revenue growth, operations, marketing and research, having taken on the role in 2018. He joined the company as advertising manager at Esquire in 2000.

Bloomberg Media has also recruited Patrick Garrigan, The Atlantic’s executive director of business development for AtlanticLive, as global head of Bloomberg Live. Garrigan, who joins on 2 March, will be based in New York and report to Colvin.

In a memo to staff, Colvin said: "Patrick and Duncan are two dynamic individuals who share Bloomberg Media’s spirit of serial entrepreneurship and innovation. Their appointments come at an exciting time for our team and follow the recent promotion of Anne Kawalerski to chief marketing officer."