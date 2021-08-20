Arvind Hickman
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Bloomberg on track to break its advertising record

European ad revenue was up 62% in H1 2021.

Bloomberg: Global advertising and events revenue grew by 73%
Bloomberg: Global advertising and events revenue grew by 73%

The consumer-facing arm of Bloomberg expects to have its strongest ever year of advertising revenue, with European sales outperforming global figures.

The multimedia company grew advertising revenue in Europe by 62% in the first half of 2021, driven by strong demand for digital advertising (up 79%), which is Bloomberg Media’s largest advertising revenue line. The company did not disclose actual revenue figures.

Bloomberg operates a wire service (Bloomberg News), a global television network (Bloomberg Television), events, websites, radio stations (Bloomberg Radio), subscription-only newsletters and magazines. It employs 20,000 people worldwide.

Global advertising and events revenue grew by 73%, including a 47% lift in "core advertising". Digital advertising revenue was up 59%, TV advertising grew by 30%, radio advertising was up 35% and print advertising grew by 28%. 

A European breakdown of advertising revenue lines was not available.

The three advertising categories that showed the largest growth are luxury goods, automotive and financial services.

Bloomberg also grew its active subscriber base by 34% to more than 325,000 businesses, with about 40% of subscribers outside of the US. It predicts subscriptions could rise to 400,000 by the end of the year.

Bloomberg Media’s head of European sales Duncan Chater said advertising revenue in the region began to recover in the second half of 2020.

“From Q3 in 2020 we noticed that new business was outpacing attrition by 3.5 times, which was really encouraging. We're seeing a lot of new clients come into our portfolio,” he said. “The other thing that we really noticed is that the average deal size grew significantly, up by 144%, so they are spending a lot more with us across different platforms.”

Chater said another reason for the growth was interest around the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow this year, a trend he recently wrote about in Campaign.

“Platforms like Bloomberg are really attractive for companies when they're trying to convey their communication goal,” he said. 

“Our audience wears many hats in the business world, whether it is corporate executives, entrepreneurs and so on, and we are supporting our advertising partners with new insight tools and reports to help them understand how consumers are behaving and what they're thinking.”

In an internal email shared with Campaign, Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith said the company was on track to deliver the best year in its history. 

“The story of the first half makes it clear that we’re not just outpacing a tough early pandemic Q2 of 2020 but also the pre-pandemic Q1 of last year, as well as our record-setting revenue in 2019,” Smith wrote.

“When compared to 2019, our first half ad revenue is up by 30%. These numbers set an important new high water mark for Bloomberg Media’s global revenue.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021