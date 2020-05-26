Blossom Hill delivers night in with drinks and floral masterclass

Blossom Hill will be delivering a night in for separated friends by providing a flower-arrangement class accompanied by its gin fizz.

Every week, 150 entrants and their chosen friend will be selected to receive a bottle of Blossom Hill's rhubarb gin fizz and a bouquet of flowers. The gifts will arrive by the following Thursday in advance of the virtual workshop held on Friday evenings over Zoom.

The session will guide winners through arranging their blooms and offer tips for creating either a floral headpiece or corsage. It will be conducted by ethical flower brand Arena Flowers. The host will be able to answer questions from those tuning in.

To win the "Friendships Fridays" experience, consumers need to post a picture of themselves and their chosen friend on their Instagram feed, explaining the story behind the photo, tagging @BlossomHill and using the hashtag #TogetherLetsBlossom.

The entry period will open for 24 hours each Wednesday for five weeks from 20 May. The first masterclass will take place on 29 May. A total of 750 sets of prizes are available.

Equals Agency is delivering the project.