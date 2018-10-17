BMB and KP Nuts launch pale ale brand KPA

KPA: aims to complement KP Nuts

BMB and KP Nuts have created a new beer brewed to complement the taste of peanuts.

Dubbed KPA (a play on IPA), the beer is being made in collaboration with London brewery Deviant & Dandy. It is available to buy via Deviant & Dandy's website from today (17 October).

The launch is being supported by a series of online films, created by BMB, that will appear on Facebook, including one introducing the beer and another showing viewers how it was made.

KPA is described as a light and hoppy ale with "hints of oats and a citrus punch". It was created under the direction of Deviant & Dandy founder Byron Knight and head brewer Paul Bogan.

Four bottles of KPA and a bag of KP Nuts will cost £10, including postage.

Matt Lever, chief creative officer at BMB, said: "Show me someone who doesn’t enjoy KP Nuts with their beer. The sad fact is that, until now, people have been wasting KP Nuts on terribly average beer. Well, we say: no more. The world’s best nuts have finally gotten the beer that they deserve."

Jess Templeton, KP Nuts senior brand manager, added: "We’re always talking about synergies, but BMB’s suggestion to pair KP Nuts with a tailor-made beer was an instant, no-brainer 'yes please'. We think our fans are going to love trying the KPA with KP Nuts and we can’t wait to see the feedback on social media."