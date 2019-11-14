Ben Bold
BMB poaches BBH business lead Claudia Wallace for managing director role

Wallace spent a year at BBH.

Wallace: previously worked at Y&R and Possible
BMB has hired Bartle Bogle Hegarty London business lead Claudia Wallace as managing director.

Wallace will join the agency on 19 November, reporting to chief executive Jason Cobbold. She will oversee the day-to-day running of the agency, grow new and existing client business and work on a number of key accounts.

Joining the management team, Wallace will work closely with founder David Bain, chief creative officer Matt Lever and recently appointed head of strategy Melanie Arrow.

Wallace spent just over a year at BBH as business lead on the Samsung account. Before that, she was head of marketing and new business at Y&R London, where she spent four-and-a-half years. She has also worked at Possible as digital strategist.

BMB's managing director role been vacant since the departure of Aimee Luther in 2017.

Cobbold, who was made chief executive in 2018, said recruiting Wallace was a "no-brainer". He added: "She’s a special talent and will bring a unique mix of energy, charm and determination to BMB. We can’t wait for her to join the team."

