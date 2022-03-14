Charlotte Rawlings
BMB wins Free Now's global creative and strategy account

The agency will devise a long-term creative platform to support the mobility service’s new global team.

BMB: The first campaign is set to launch across Europe in September
BMB has been appointed by mobility service provider Free Now as its global creative and strategy agency following a competitive pitch.

The agency has been tasked with creating a long-term creative platform to support the company’s new global team, with the first campaign set to launch in September across Europe.  

Free Now operates in more than 60 cities with the collaboration between ride hailing platforms Hailo, Kapten and MyTaxi, forming part of the mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler.

The app connects passengers and drivers as well as eScooters, eBikes and eMopeds, bringing multiple modes of transport together on one app.

The brand has 1,300 employees in 26 offices across Europe and 14 million registered passengers in Europe. 

Free Now appointed digital agency Coolr as its social media agency in May last year, but there was no retained incumbent agency prior to the BMB appointment.

Jason Cobbold, chief executive at BMB, said: “Free Now is on a mission to make the world of city mobility better. We’re incredibly excited to be working with the team on this, and put the brand front and centre in people’s minds. We can’t wait to get started.”

Grae Barnes, director of brand at Free Now, added: “BMB fought off tough competition, and we are delighted to partner with it to strengthen the brand behind Free Now, Europe's leading multi-mobility platform.”

