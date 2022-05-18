BMW Group launches review of media account

BMW Group has launched a Europe-wide review of its offline media account, which is currently handled by Wavemaker in the UK.

MEC won the BMW account in 2016, worth an estimated £20m at the time, before the WPP agency was merged with sister agency Maxus to form Wavemaker.

Now, Wavemaker handles the media planning and buying for BMW, BMW Retailers, Mini and Rolls-Royce.

The first three brands are confirmed to be under review, but Rolls-Royce is currently unconfirmed.

Currently, different media agencies across Europe handle media for BMW Group. Campaign understands that the purpose of this review is to consolidate the account under one roof.

Digital media is not included in the account review, after BMW awarded its pan-European marketing account for BMW and Mini to S4 Capital's MediaMonks in 2020. The awarded remit spanned creative, media, data and consulting.

Wavemaker and BMW declined to comment on the review process.