Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BMW targets adventurous crowd with climbing centre activations

BMW is touring climbing centres across the UK to target adventurous people with its X2 sports model.

BMW targets adventurous crowd with climbing centre activations

The "BMW X climb" activation has been created by experience agency TRO and features demonstrations from bouldering influencers against a backdrop of lighting and UV projections, as well as DJs from Global Radio.

The brand will visit Sheffield, Bristol, Edinburgh, London and Newcastle between 23 March and 15 April.

Emily Latham, experiential and sports marketing executive at BMW UK, said: "The new BMW X2 is designed to allow people to go beyond the everyday commute and get adventurous.

"TRO demonstrated a deep understanding of the model’s target audience and has devised a campaign to really get under the skin of a whole new demographic.

"The campaign is an exciting precursor for our Snowbombing sponsorship, and we’re very much looking forward to engaging with consumers across the country."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now