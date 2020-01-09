Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Boden chief customer officer Gav Thompson departs

Exit follows resignation of chief executive Jill Easterbrook at end of 2019.

Thompson: marketing function to be managed internally after his departure
Thompson: marketing function to be managed internally after his departure

Gav Thompson has left Boden, just over a year after he was appointed to the newly created role of chief customer officer at the fashion brand.

Thompson, who was appointed by former chief executive Jill Easterbrook to lead marketing, customer experience and service, said now was the right time to step away.

Easterbrook, a former chief customer officer and group business transformation director at Tesco, resigned from Boden at the end of 2019 after three years.

It is understood that there are no plans to replace Thompson and responsibility for marketing will be handled internally.

"Gav was hired by Jill to do a very big new role, uniting all of our customer-facing aspects of the company. Sadly, following Jill’s departure, Gav has decided that now isn’t quite the right time for him to bring to life some of his ideas and plans for Boden," Johnnie Boden, founder of Boden, said.

"I will miss Gav immensely. He is a big thinker, he has an amazing instinct for brands and a deep passion for the customer. He leaves us with large shoes to fill, so we won’t be replacing him directly, but his responsibilities will be shared out amongst his existing exec colleagues."

Thompson spent seven years at O2 and Telefónica until 2014, working in a series of positions including global director of business innovation. He has also held senior roles at martech company ThunderheadPaddy Power and digital estate agent Yopa.

He said: "I love the Boden brand and have deep respect and admiration for Johnnie and the team. I have had a lot of fun during my time at Boden and have learned an enormous amount too.

"However, timing in life is everything, and with Jill leaving and with the market being as crunchy and tactical as it is, I wasn’t sure whether the planets were fully aligned with my hopes and dreams for the Boden brand.

"I will miss the joy and energy of Boden and my fabulous team, and wish them lots of well-deserved success in the future."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago