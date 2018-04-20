Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Body Coach creates café for Westfield food and wellness campaign

Westfield is creating a series of food and wellness events at its London shopping centres as part of a campaign featuring The Body Coach and The Muppets.

The Joe Wicks Café, created by The Body Coach, will be at the heart of the activation taking place over May and June. The café will serve up "delicious, healthy dishes in a bespoke restaurant outlet for the first time".

The "Lifestyle lab" experience is designed to showcase the range of dining and leisure options under one roof, including the "enhanced food, fitness and entertainment offering" moving into Westfield's two London shopping centres this year as part of its £600m expansion.

A creative campaign launched last week, and was shot by Billy Kid. It shows The Body Coach keeping fit with Animal, cooking with The Swedish Chef and having dinner with Miss Piggy.

The work has been created by Portas, and Arena Media is working on the media.

