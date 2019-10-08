Body Shop creates beauty experience to 'pamper, inspire and inform'

The Body Shop has created a beauty experience in London with workshops and complementary treatments designed to "pamper, inspire and inform".

The ticketed programme of activities, taking place at The Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch, includes a restorative yoga class, cake-decorating masterclass, wreath-making workshop and skincare talk.

The "Dream big" event is inspired by the White Christmas lyric "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas" and will be encouraging consumers to embrace their aspirational dreams. It will host a "Dream big and make happen" discussion with a purpose-driven panel to empower, encourage and inspire attendees.

Treatments available throughout the two-day event, starting on 2 November, include mini facials, makeovers and massages. Ushering in the festive season, it will also have a Christmas emporium with discounts available for visitors.

There will be light refreshments available and eco-conscious guests who turn up with a reusable cup will get their first drink at the coffee cart for free.