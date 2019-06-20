Promoted
ICF Next
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

The Body Shop: the difference between activism and purpose

Jessie Macneil-Brown, head of global activism at The Body Shop, talks challenging beauty norms, getting political change and defining brand activism.

Campaign, in partnership with ICF Next, films a series of change-making brand marketers in Cannes. Here, ICF Next's managing partner, chief growth and innovation officer, Bryan Specht, sits down with The Body Shop's Jessie Macneil-Brown.

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now